Farmerbrown's Little Skillet - Fried Chicken in San Francisco

I am a big fan of fried chicken so I am always on the hunt for the good stuff. In San Francisco one of those spots is Farmer Brown's Little Skillet in SoMa. This tiny little spot in an alley attracts long lines for their fried chicken and waffles among other Southern items like po'boys. Go early to avoid the crowds and grab one of the few spots to sit!