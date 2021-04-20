Where are you going?
FAO Schwarz

30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111, USA
Website
| +1 646-366-8800
Serious Toys

FAO Schwarz’s original location at 5th Avenue and 58th Street closed in 2015 and reopened in Rockefeller Center in 2018. It is still the dream shopping experience of every kid, and some adults too. Famous from its big-screen turn in Big, when Tom Hanks's character danced across the store's floor piano, FAO Schwarz's history actually dates back to 1862, when the Schwarz brothers, immigrants from Germany, opened their Toy Bazaar in Baltimore. 
Dancing Like A Kid

The famous Big Piano is a great thing to do while in New York City to play like a kid. Two minutes is your time for the famous piano. Don't forget to check out your photo at the end to purchase if you would like as your memorabilia as your souvenir for the experience.
