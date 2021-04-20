Elbow Beach Resort & Spa
60 South Shore Road, Paget PG 04, Bermuda
| +1 441-236-3535
Photo courtesy of Elbow Beach
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
Elbow Beach Resort & SpaCrashing waves serve as the soundtrack to your stay at Elbow Beach, situated on 50 lush acres along Bermuda’s rose-hued southern coast. Decorated with exposed beams, tiled floors, and neutral color schemes, the spacious cottage-style rooms are the portrait of coastal elegance—think coral-emblazoned throw pillows, wicker benches at the foot of the beds, and ocean or garden views through French doors. Polished-pebble paths lead the way to the spa, which offers treatments inspired by local ingredients, from a ginger-and-coconut scrub to a hibiscus bath. Grab a rum swizzle in the lounge, relax by the curving perimeter of the pool, or snorkel, swim, and kayak at the hotel’s private beach. You might also prefer to hit the pavement: Elbow Beach is mere minutes from the capital of Hamilton, Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse, and four 18-hole championship golf courses.
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Elbow Beach
Elbow Beach is an intimate luxury resort spread amid 50 acres of lush manicured gardens that gently slope down to its signature pink-sand beach. One of Bermuda’s first hotel properties along the island’s famed south shore, the hotel offers gracious comfort that’s luxurious yet unfussy. The resort’s logo, a seahorse in a top hat, sums up the vibe. Hop on one of the resort’s scooters for a trip to nearby nightlife and shopping, or simply let the days wander past on the truly stunning beach.
Rooms have a tan and beige decor that’s easy on the eyes, with blue accents to suggest the promise of beach and pool. They also have comfortable sofas and, in many cases, balconies with views of the ocean, allowing guests to bask in the ever-present sunshine for which Bermuda is famous. Drinks from the hotel's bar can be had poolside or at small tables on the deeply shaded terrace.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Dining by the Sea and Sun at Elbow Beach Bermuda: Lido, Seabreeze, and Mickey's Bar and Bistro
Guests at Elbow Beach Bermuda have three restaurants and a lounge to indulge in decadent desserts, creative cocktails, and gourmet dishes. Lido’s restaurant has large windows that keep the sea and setting sun in sight while guests enjoy breakfast and dinner options and a never-ending wine list. The breakfast menu features fresh fruit, waffles, cereal, egg dishes, and country sausage. Lido’s dinner menu includes pasta, lobster risotto, grilled tuna, and other seafood selections. The private dining room is perfect for parties, wedding receptions, and special events. You can dine right on the sand at Mickey’s Bar and Bistro. Open for lunch and dinner in April through October, Mickey’s menu features seafood, steak, and tropical cocktails. Seabreeze is open for breakfast and for sushi and tapas at dinner. Enjoy cocktails and appetizers on the outdoor wooden gazebo before dinner. During the cooler months of the year, there is an outdoor heater and fire pits to make things extra cozy. Live entertainment makes this the place to be in the summer season.
over 6 years ago
Meet Her at Lido
On the South Shore of one of Bermuda’s most stunning beaches, the Lido Complex at the Elbow Beach Resort offers three dining options. At Café Lido, you can dine on Mediterranean dishes with the ocean just 50 feet from your table. Mickey’s Bar and Bistro puts you right to the sand—it’s the only true beach bar and bistro on the island, with a casual atmosphere and creative island cocktails. The Seabreeze Lounge (seen here) is one of Bermuda’s most popular al fresco drinking and dining options, with sushi and tapas served, and in the cooler months, around fire pits. If that’s not reason enough to go, every Friday night the Big Chill party features live music with Joy on vocals. Photo courtesy of Elbow Beach