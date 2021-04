Elbow Beach Resort & Spa

Elbow Beach is an intimate luxury resort spread amid 50 acres of lush manicured gardens that gently slope down to its signature pink-sand beach. One of Bermuda ’s first hotel properties along the island’s famed south shore, the hotel offers gracious comfort that’s luxurious yet unfussy. The resort’s logo, a seahorse in a top hat, sums up the vibe. Hop on one of the resort’s scooters for a trip to nearby nightlife and shopping, or simply let the days wander past on the truly stunning beach.Rooms have a tan and beige decor that’s easy on the eyes, with blue accents to suggest the promise of beach and pool. They also have comfortable sofas and, in many cases, balconies with views of the ocean, allowing guests to bask in the ever-present sunshine for which Bermuda is famous. Drinks from the hotel's bar can be had poolside or at small tables on the deeply shaded terrace.