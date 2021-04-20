Elbow Beach Resort & Spa

Dining by the Sea and Sun at Elbow Beach Bermuda: Lido, Seabreeze, and Mickey's Bar and Bistro

Guests at Elbow Beach Bermuda have three restaurants and a lounge to indulge in decadent desserts, creative cocktails, and gourmet dishes. Lido’s restaurant has large windows that keep the sea and setting sun in sight while guests enjoy breakfast and dinner options and a never-ending wine list. The breakfast menu features fresh fruit, waffles, cereal, egg dishes, and country sausage. Lido’s dinner menu includes pasta, lobster risotto, grilled tuna, and other seafood selections. The private dining room is perfect for parties, wedding receptions, and special events. You can dine right on the sand at Mickey’s Bar and Bistro. Open for lunch and dinner in April through October, Mickey’s menu features seafood, steak, and tropical cocktails. Seabreeze is open for breakfast and for sushi and tapas at dinner. Enjoy cocktails and appetizers on the outdoor wooden gazebo before dinner. During the cooler months of the year, there is an outdoor heater and fire pits to make things extra cozy. Live entertainment makes this the place to be in the summer season.