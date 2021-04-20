El Coctel [CLOSED]
47 Yongfu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Photo by ALGIRDAS BAKAS
El Cóctel: Shanghai's Spanish Cocktails“I helped to open a Spanish cocktail bar in 2008 with chef Willy Trullas Moreno, and it still gets attention today. The bar program was modeled after Japanese-style cocktail bars that have that fanatical obsession with crafting the perfect drink.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai here.
This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.