Paris's Most Iconic SiteNothing is a more powerful symbol of the City of Light than the Eiffel Tower. Designed by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Paris Exposition, it's one of the world's most-visited monuments, with nearly 7 million people ascending the 1,062-foot wrought-iron structure each year. Glass elevators spirit you to the top—hardy souls can take the stairs part of way—where in addition to unparalleled panoramic views of Paris, you can toast your arrival with a glass of bubbly at the Champagne bar. Evenings there's a grand light show: every hour on the hour, the tower sparkles for five minutes with 20,000 bulbs.
The Eiffel Tower Goes Green
124 years after opening to the public, Paris's wrought-iron beacon is undergoing a 25 million euro eco-makeover this year in the hopes of reducing its carbon footprint and energy costs by 30%. Perched 57 meters above ground, the first floor platform will be entirely revamped as a 'wandering' atrium, outfitted with glass floors and railings for disabled access. Wind and hydro turbines and solar panels will also be installed on this floor and by the end of construction (between now and December 2013),the floor will be equipped with 95% LED lighting. The city of Paris is committed to making the capital a more sustainable, ecological place to live and visit and it's exciting to watch as their numerous plans unfurl before me. Keep your eye out for these changes - climbing the tower will soon lead to an entirely new viewing experience.
Watch the Eiffel Tower light up
Watch the Eiffel Tower light up, twinkling in the cobalt blue sky on a Sunday night. The enormous green lawn fills up for this once a week show. Groups laze on large blankets, enjoying crackers and cheese and a bottle of red wine, the soft sounds of easy conversations hang in the air.
Eiffel Tower
My daughter had dreamed of seeing Paris and the Eiffel Tower thanks to her obsession with the Madeleine books we read together when she was young . I first took her to Paris when she was six years old. We rounded a corner and crossed the Pont d’Alma, and the celebrated landmark came into view. It was night and the lights quivered like a million fireflies. She gasped. I could see the curiosity and wonder in her eyes as she tried to reconcile the cartoonish sketches from her bedtime stories with the shimmering, larger-than-life monument she’d wanted to see. “It’s so big!” she said. I hoped that somehow I had made her world a little bigger, too—and that I’d planted a seed of wanderlust. But mostly, in the flickering light, I wanted her to recognize a wish fulfilled and see her mother as the devoted granter.
Climbing the Eiffel Tower
We took the stairs. Because the elevator line was too long. Because our train was leaving in four hours. Because, well because you're only 22 in Paris once and you use the fresh legs you're given.
Sunset over Eiffel Tower
There is nothing new I can say about the Eiffel tower other that I love the way the evening sun warms it up. Simply beautiful and I hope more people stop to notice it.
Eiffel Tower
While the Eiffel Tower is a heavily visited tourist site, it was nice to discover to I could find a bench that was secluded from the crowds to enjoy some lunch with a great view.
Eiffel Tower
An iconic tourist destination, the Eiffel Tower is a must-see on the bucket list of travel agendas. The thrill of climbing to the top of the tower makes the breathtaking view of the landscape of Paris that much more satisfying. The greenery and walkways surrounding the tower are a couple's romantic daydream, but equally as rewarding to appreciate solo. I am hoping to one day return and picnic on the grass with a good bottle of wine.
The Eiffel Tower ride
Our last night in Paris we surprised our wives with a dinner on the Eiffel Tower. The scenic boat ride was part of the experience. I looked up saw this perfectly composed scene and was just able to capture the moment. One of our favorite of the trip.
Eiffel Tour
Taken July 13th 2011 Under the Eiffel Tour
Flesh and metal
On our first full day in Paris, we took the kids and grand kids to the Eiffel Tower. Of course, my four year-old grandson – ball of energy that he is – wanted to climb to the top! I snapped this picture of Wyatt, Dad and Mom (my daughter) as I peered up through all that awesome tunnel of endless metal.
Paris Engagement
When you are a little girl, dreams are filled with images of prince charming, ivory dresses, baby carriages, and white picket fences. Sometimes those dreams come true and sometimes they become much more. Picture this…over a thousand feet of sparkle standing before you, twinkling hues of gold and silver, towering above men playing boules in the park and couples sipping wine whilst reclining in the grass…You’ve just indulged in pomme frites (french fries), entrecote au poive (steak), and vino in an authentic French cafe and, after a rather enjoyable evening, you are strolling with a full stomach toward the Champ de Mars to watch the boats pass by in all their splendor. It is at this moment, the man who brought you here, stops you before this spectacular monument to let you know just how much he loves you. Unexpectedly, he gets down on one knee and tells you that he has a present for you (as if Paris wasn’t enough of one) and says in order to have this gift, you must promise to spend the rest of your life with him. Now this is not what you dreamed of as a little girl…its much more. He slides a beautiful diamond around your finger and asks you to marry him, and you think, just how did he get this diamond past security and onto a plane without me knowing? But those are just details and you’ll dissect those later…at this moment all that matters is that YOU just got engaged in one of the most romantic cities in the world!
The Eiffel Tower
It is not necessary to take the elevator to the top of structure to enjoy the view.
Art for kids Paris - on top of the world, in the shadow of the Tour Eiffel
I met my family in Paris recently and I wanted to share my love for art with my eight year old nephew. I figured if he had a book about art that he could understand, he would enjoy the trips to the galleries and museums more. I bought him 13 Paintings Children Should Know by Angela Wenzel. He loves the book and it made visiting the galleries extra exciting for him. On that trip we managed to tick off three of the 13. Of course we also visited the Tour Eiffel and we didn't have to wait as we pre-booked our tickets and just turned up at our allocated time. Good to do, if you are travelling with kids who don't like to wait (and what kids do?). http://www.eiffel-tower.com/
Paris with Children
When we lived in Paris, Lulu was only two. She loved the "Tour Eiffel," Why? Because that's where some wonderful playgrounds are for kids. Head away from the crowds near Trocadero and go toward L'Ecole Militaire. You'll find two playgrounds full of climbing equipment, a Cinderella (Cendrillion) coach, and sandboxes. In the summer, there are go-carts for the older kids and a large basketball court. Paris is for lovers, but kids can have a great time too!
Eiffel Tower and carousel
We had 22 hours in Paris and I simply could not get enough of the tower. It was just astounding to me. This thing that looks as though it landed from somewhere in space has stood for over a century. It's structurally perfect, aesthetically beautiful and historically enchanting. I was hooked. And I shot it from so many angles. Some of which friends of mine have said they've never seen before. (I find that a bit hard to believe. After all, it's the Eiffel Tower). Anyway, there are a couple more shots on my website: www.picsbyjosh.com Cheers
Je t'aime
After reading Madeline books as a little girl and watching too many Audrey Hepburn movies, one can't help but dream of going to Paris one day. This picture was the true moment that I absolutely fell in love with Paris; its magical powers of enchantment overcame me as I peered at La dame de fer, taking in all of her beauty at night. Bonsoir, vous de réaliser vos rêves. xo.
Base of the Eiffel Tower - Paris
Paris has so many "must do's". There is so much to see. The Eiffel Tower is on everyone's list. As much fun as it was to go up it, I really enjoyed walking around the base of it, looking up at it, looking at the structure of it. Visually, it's so interesting and there are countless possibilities for photographs. This is a favorite of mine. Just remember: when you go to the Eiffel Tower, be sure to take the time to walk around it and look up at it...don't just go up it and take in the views from the top (though the views are fab!). You never know what you might see.
Lighting up Paris
This photo was the end to what I consider the perfect day in Paris. Start the day early at the Orsay (www.musee-orsay.fr). Spend the morning with the Impressionist and then take a break so you can cue for lunch promptly at 11:30 at the restaurant on the middle floor. You will beat the crowds and the fixed price lunch can't be beat for both price and taste and the surrounding of the former train station's dining room is stunning. The next shop should be time spent perusing the books and the atmosphere of Shakespeare and Company at 37 rue de la Bucherie. Afterwards strolling through the Latin Quarter offers some of the best people watching in town. You could spend all day there but make sure and allow time for a macaroon for Laduree at 21 rue Bonaparte. (There is more than one location but this one is in the Latin Quarter). The macaroons there really are best of the best and the one thing that my family never misses when in Paris!!! After a full day of exploration and good food head over to see the Eiffel Tower. It's so crowded there during the day and to really appreciate it's beauty it needs to be viewed lit up at night. The extra lights in this photo were happenstance but I think illuminate the tower in a way that highlights its beauty.
Orangina and Nutella - Marriage made in my belly
Just steps away from the Eiffel Tower are many little cafes and shops. Several right on the Seine to where you can sit in the shadow of the tower and enjoy a crepe and an Orangina.
Parisian Perspectives: Eiffel Tower
I have fallen in love with Paris more than once, and each time the city is harder and harder to leave. What about it makes it so enduring to our hearts? A family friend and lifelong Parisian, was entrusted with showing me around for a day. He said it perfectly, "[Paris] it's like a woman, you know, its perfect at first, intoxicating, swallowing your heart whole. Now, once you are inside there are a few flaws and shortcomings, however this makes you love her even more." The Eiffel Tower can be a little overwhelming for some travelers. The constant stream of tour busses coming and going, the lines, the vendors, the crowds, etc. Instead, take your time, arrive early in the morning. Pierre, my guide for the day, took me on a wonderful walking tour of the neighborhood he used to live in. Walking up Avenue De Suffren, I was lead away from the tower. Turning down another street, Rue Depleix, towards the stunning Church of Saint-Lèon. There is a nice little park in front of the church. A neighborhood park filled with children who call these streets home. Walking back to the Parc Du Champ De Mars, I was excited to get to the tower. Meandering around the park, Pierre told me about the history of the tower and how soon enough the popularity forced his father to sell his flat, he hated the crowds. Finally, by midday we had arrived to the top of the tower. The views were breathtaking, especially since I knew a little something about the neighborhood I was gazing down upon.
Eiffel Tower Sun Rays - Paris
The Eiffel Tower. Probably one of the most recognizable structures in the world. It is pretty cool to look at and marvel at the engineering of it. While going to the top is a must at least once, I really enjoyed walking under it and around it, looking at the details of this iconic tower. I happened to catch the sun in just the right spot and got this fun image. Do go to the Eiffel Tower and do go up it. But, don't forget to spend some time on the ground walking around it. You never know what you might see.
Catch dusk under the Eiffel Tower
A lazy afternoon picnic quickly became a lazy evening under the Eiffel tower and we were rewarded with this beautiful view. The colours in this photo haven't been manipulated at all - it was really this spectacular. One of my best evenings in Paris.
Good Food, Great Wine...Nap Time!
There is no better way to unwind after a day at university than to relax at a picnic with twenty or so other friends on the lawn under the Eiffel Tower. I love the beautiful summer sky in Paris - the clouds always paint such a beautiful picture. BYO baguettes, wine and blankets.
A Traveler is Born
It was in the shadows of the Eiffel Tower that my passion for travel came alive. It was as if it had always run through my veins. I remember thinking...so this is what they mean when they refer to a wonder! I was in wonder and have wanted to recreate this feeling over and over again. Travel has become food for my soul, a state of reconnection, understanding and wisdom beyond what I ever imagined. Paris will always be where it all began, there...standing on the terrace if the Plaza Athene with a coffee in hand already dreaming about my return.
The Eiffel From a Different Angle
Most people take photos of the Eiffel Tower from the river side, from the mall side, or from directly underneath. My sister and I heard ducks quacking from an area of shrubs, trees, and a pond so we investigated. It was nice seeing the tower from a different angle. Fortunately (and I mean fortunately), we missed the last tourist bus and had to walk three hours (8 – 11 P.M.) along the Seine to our hotel. Paris is beautiful at night and we never once felt threatened. I have been to Paris twice and I still need to go back.
The Rooftops of Paris
I cannot explain the appeal of Parisian rooftops. This building, viewed from the Eiffel Tower, is a perfect example of classic Parisian architecture.
Finally Eiffel!
I had waited ALL my life to get to Paris, France. I had an unexplained pulling of my heart to visit there. I never knew why and I still don't. I like to say it is because I once belonged there, perhaps a different me from long ago. In 2009 my sweet took me there via train from Rotterdam. A few hours and we were getting off in Paris! I could hardly believe it. We hopped a Metro and little did I know when we got off and I turned my head...there she was, EIFFEL, my Eiffel, one of my greatest dreams and one that I thought would never come true. We spent an afternoon, walking all around the city and it just kept appearing, flirting with me even. We photographed it, from many views but this one is one of my favorite photos. Before we left, we danced under her and I left another part of me in Paris that day. Sigh.... <3
Heading into the belly of the tower
I didn't have the patience to wait in the long winding lines to go to the top, nor did I have the foresight to book tickets in advance on-line. I did, however, get to see the magnificent structure up close. For all the photographs of the tower that pop up in people's photo albums, there really is nothing like seeing it in person.
The Eiffel Tower, A French Icon
I had a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower from my apartment in Paris. The illuminating sparkle of the moon stood dim in front of the brilliance of the tower. Named after its architect Gustave Eiffel, the tower remains as one of most visited tourist destinations and the global face of France. You can expect mile-long queues at any time of the day to reach the peak of the tower in the glass-lined elevators. You also have the option of taking the stairs, which you can imagine takes forever, but offers a much more comprehensive and closer look at the marvel, which is amazing, especially at night when it lights up. There are three tiers, each floor offering a different, yet brilliant view of Paris. There are extended operation hours in the summertime due to the heavy influx of tourists. It would be a travesty to visit Paris and not experience the unparalleled splendor of the Eiffel Tower.
Paris
Take a river cruise along the Seine to get more views of the tower and learn more about the history of Paris. Watch out for petty theft around the tower and on the metro. there is a lot souvenir shopping can be done at the tower but if you walk further away you can find more for a better price.
The Awful Tower!
Really it's an amazing tower but awful because if you want to get to the top you'd have an awfully long wait to get up there with the very long lines. Personally, I enjoy it more from ground level, shooting it from different vantage points. There are trees and a river and bridges and thousands of people who can add to your photos.
Standing at the top
Paris lived up to all expectations. Can anyone NOT fall in love with the City of Light?
Eiffel Tower at Christmas time
During Christmas time the tower lights twinkle for a few minutes at the top of the hour
Prepare for WOW
You may think you know what the Eiffel Tower looks like, sure its one of the world's most famous sights , however, no number of pictures or videos will prepare you for the first time you come upon the sight of this magnificent structure, it will not only take your breath away and after you are done saying wow, wow, wow, you will ask your self, why did I wait so long to come to Paris? Stare, clime, take in, shop for souvenirs, eat a croissant, take 100 pictures, take it all in, repeat!!
Infrastructure
I did the robot under the Eiffel Tower and all was well.
Change Your Perspective at the Eiffel Tower
Each time I've visited Paris, it has been my gateway to the rest of Europe. I always make my way to Europe from London, home of some distant relatives. Though I'm not a city person, the history of architecture leaves me wandering streets for days. In a city such as Paris, it seems as if every place of historical reference has been captured a million times. I find joy and adventure in the challenge of finding new perspectives to old buildings. So often we are looking at our level or below, watching where we walk and gazing at the faces we pass. But when we remember to look up, we find a whole new world to explore.
An Afternoon at the Foot of the Eiffel Tower
Having visited Paris several times before this trip, I did not feel the need to go all the way up to the top of the Eiffel Tower. Instead, I sat at its base with a few friends, playing cards and watching the world go by. It was a magical afternoon. I felt like a local, taking in the sights and sounds, looking up at the beautiful intricacies of the Eiffel Tower. Sometimes it is far more worth it to just sit back and enjoy the moment than rush from one experience to the next.
Eiffel Tower
Visiting Paris in November, we decided to celebrate Thanksgiving on a bench in front of The Eiffel Tower with a baguette, local cheese, and wine. Symbolic of the city, the Eiffel Tower welcomes around seven million visitors each year - the most visited monument in the world that you have to pay for. Fight a smaller crowd in November and spend about 30 minutes in line to go 1,063 ft to the very top.
Viewing the Eiffel Tower from Trocadero
1999: My first time in Europe brought me to the City of Lights among others. I went to Trocadero to view the Eiffel Tower from there, twice! But I only climbed up to the tower's viewing point only once. Yes, Paris stole my heart.
Eiffel Tower, Bottom Up
An amazing engineering marvel, the Eiffel Tower was going to be demolished in 1909, but was saved because it was repurposed as a giant radio antenna. The Eiffel Tower is the most-visited paid monument in the world: 6.98 million people in 2011.
Seeing the Eiffel Tower
There was a shock, I was finally there, I had made it... You know you are in Paris when you see the Eiffel Tower. It didn't matter how many times the Eiffel Tower came in to view there was always this excitement, this moment of "wow I'm in Paris."
Visiting The Eiffel Tower
The Eiffel Tower or La Tour Eiffel, is synonymous with Paris, France. There is nothing more iconic than this hunk of metal that points skyward. It is a wrought iron lattice tower on the Champ de Mars engineered by Gustave Eiffel. At 324 meters or 1,063 feet tall, it provides a great Birdseye view of the city below. Being on top makes you realize how expansive Paris is (how much more there is to discover) and how small we are in the bigger scheme of things. The little broccoli trees and ant people below are reference for how high the tower actually is. At night, the tower sparkles and also sends out beams of light. I hope to return at night one day for the birdseye view. I bet the cityscape is gorgeous then.