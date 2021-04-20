Parisian Perspectives: Eiffel Tower

I have fallen in love with Paris more than once, and each time the city is harder and harder to leave. What about it makes it so enduring to our hearts? A family friend and lifelong Parisian, was entrusted with showing me around for a day. He said it perfectly, "[Paris] it's like a woman, you know, its perfect at first, intoxicating, swallowing your heart whole. Now, once you are inside there are a few flaws and shortcomings, however this makes you love her even more." The Eiffel Tower can be a little overwhelming for some travelers. The constant stream of tour busses coming and going, the lines, the vendors, the crowds, etc. Instead, take your time, arrive early in the morning. Pierre, my guide for the day, took me on a wonderful walking tour of the neighborhood he used to live in. Walking up Avenue De Suffren, I was lead away from the tower. Turning down another street, Rue Depleix, towards the stunning Church of Saint-Lèon. There is a nice little park in front of the church. A neighborhood park filled with children who call these streets home. Walking back to the Parc Du Champ De Mars, I was excited to get to the tower. Meandering around the park, Pierre told me about the history of the tower and how soon enough the popularity forced his father to sell his flat, he hated the crowds. Finally, by midday we had arrived to the top of the tower. The views were breathtaking, especially since I knew a little something about the neighborhood I was gazing down upon.