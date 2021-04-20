Marching To The Beat of Memorial Day

The annually Memorial Day Parade in Kennebunkport is a time for natives & visitors alike to pay their respects to for all who have serve in the arm forces. It's a great time to soak up the annual town festival of cheer & celebration. There's great people watching besides listing to the speakers in the heart of Dock Square to watching the marching bands & other local organizations. You never know who your going to see from the Bush Family to an old childhood friend. It's a great morning out in this famous coastal town in Maine to celebrate a very patriotic holiday.