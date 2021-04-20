Dock Square
Dock SquareIf there’s a hub of the hubbub in Kennebunkport, it’s Dock Square, a colorful jumble of onetime fishing shacks that now house galleries, stores, and restaurants. Prowl through the shops to find unusual clothing, distinctive souvenirs, fine art, crafts, taffy and fudge, pottery, canvas bags, specialty foods, presents for pets, and, of course, the usual trinkets and T-shirts. Most of these spots are built on wharves over the tidal Kennebunk River, and it’s worth climbing to second-floor ones, such as Good Earth, for the water—or mudflat—views. The bridge connecting Dock Square to Kennebunk’s Lower Village offers another good vantage point, and the Clam Shack is one of the area’s best places to indulge in fried clams or a lobster roll.
almost 7 years ago
Fishing Village turned Quaint Town
Nothing screams typical New England more than Kennebunkport, Maine.
Spend an afternoon walking around Dock Square and all the little shops tucket away in these old wood buildings. Grab lunch at one of the many amazing restaurants in town and then watch the sunset from one of the beaches just around the corner.
almost 7 years ago
Marching To The Beat of Memorial Day
The annually Memorial Day Parade in Kennebunkport is a time for natives & visitors alike to pay their respects to for all who have serve in the arm forces. It's a great time to soak up the annual town festival of cheer & celebration. There's great people watching besides listing to the speakers in the heart of Dock Square to watching the marching bands & other local organizations. You never know who your going to see from the Bush Family to an old childhood friend. It's a great morning out in this famous coastal town in Maine to celebrate a very patriotic holiday.