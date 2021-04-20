Where are you going?
Diablo Burger

120 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Website
| +1 928-774-3274
Diablo Burger in Flagstaff: say 'no' to mushy buns, 'yes' to local flavor Arizona United States

More info

Sun - Wed 11am - 9pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm

I hate wimpy hamburger buns--you know the kind: pickle juice and grill marks bleed through the sad white carbs...Downtown Flagstaff's Diablo Burger rejects mushy bread in favor of hearty "db"-branded English muffins. Their beef patties are from just down the road a bit, where the cows are grass-fed, open-range, hormone & antibiotic-free...The cheese--local. Beer on tap? Almost always regional. The potatoes for their Belgian-style fries? From the local "food-shed" too. "Landscape-scale conservation that you can taste," they say. Savor a beefy taste-of-place on your way to or from the Grand Canyon, or linger a while in this college-ski-town that defies Arizona's all-desert reputation. The outdoor seating area boasts a mural that is redolent of Hieronymous Bosch and Picasso. Chew on that at 7,000-ft. above sea-level... (Diablo Burger has also opened a second location a few hours south--down in Tucson...)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

