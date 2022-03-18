El Tovar Dining Room

1 El Tovar Road, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023
c78a80a9592dad1a16968f6bd61c8249.jpg

Grand Canyon Lodges

c78a80a9592dad1a16968f6bd61c8249.jpg

This is a quintessential stop on any Grand Canyon itinerary. Constructed using native stone and Oregon pine, El Tovar Dining Room in El Tovar Hotel (which opened in 1905) is a longstanding landmark that’s hosted everyone from Theodore Roosevelt to Paul McCartney. The menu reflects regional Southwestern flavors and is filled with dishes showcasing local ingredients, such as the red chile tamale with adobo crema and the pork chops with apple-jalapeño chutney (inspired by the restaurant’s 1946 menu). Before you sit down to dinner, be sure to catch the sunset on the small outdoor patio. And definitely check out the wine list. There are plenty of tasty local varietals grown in regions all around Arizona.

By AFAR Editors

