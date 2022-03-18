Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grand Canyon Railway

Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
+1 800-843-8724
Ride the Rails into History Grand Canyon Village Arizona United States
The Wild Wild West Grand Canyon Village Arizona United States
Ride the Rails into History Grand Canyon Village Arizona United States
The Wild Wild West Grand Canyon Village Arizona United States

Ride the Rails into History

Bringing riders on a journey through the heart of the Grand Canyon since 1901, Grand Canyon Railway takes you from a starting point in Williams, Arizona, to the South Rim and back for a full-day excursion, complete with on-train entertainment from strolling musicians. Multiday packages include a Wild West kickoff show, narrated motor coach tours along the South Rim, and free time to explore the canyon on your own. Overnights take place at the Maswik Lodge North and the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel, along historic Route 66.
By Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Liz Galpin
over 7 years ago

The Wild Wild West

The Grand Canyon Railway runs every day from Williams, Arizona up to Grand Canyon National Park. Having such a regular schedule makes it an easy target for gangs of bandits. This was one of the bandits who was about to rob our train as he was running alongside the train. They were not very smart train robbers and the sheriff was on board, so I think they did not get much loot. Definitely a touristy trip, but the entertainers and car attendants did a really good job of getting the passengers involved and having fun on the trip to the Canyon and back. You can either do the round trip in one day (with 3.5 hours at the Canyon) or you can take the train up, spend a few days at the Canyon and take the train back later. However you get there, the Canyon is worth a trip!

More From AFAR

U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom