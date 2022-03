The Grand Canyon Railway runs every day from Williams, Arizona up to Grand Canyon National Park. Having such a regular schedule makes it an easy target for gangs of bandits. This was one of the bandits who was about to rob our train as he was running alongside the train. They were not very smart train robbers and the sheriff was on board, so I think they did not get much loot. Definitely a touristy trip, but the entertainers and car attendants did a really good job of getting the passengers involved and having fun on the trip to the Canyon and back. You can either do the round trip in one day (with 3.5 hours at the Canyon) or you can take the train up, spend a few days at the Canyon and take the train back later. However you get there, the Canyon is worth a trip!