Grand Canyon Railway
Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
+1 800-843-8724
Photo by Wolf Moritz/age fotostock
Ride the Rails into HistoryBringing riders on a journey through the heart of the Grand Canyon since 1901, Grand Canyon Railway takes you from a starting point in Williams, Arizona, to the South Rim and back for a full-day excursion, complete with on-train entertainment from strolling musicians. Multiday packages include a Wild West kickoff show, narrated motor coach tours along the South Rim, and free time to explore the canyon on your own. Overnights take place at the Maswik Lodge North and the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel, along historic Route 66.
over 7 years ago
The Wild Wild West
The Grand Canyon Railway runs every day from Williams, Arizona up to Grand Canyon National Park. Having such a regular schedule makes it an easy target for gangs of bandits. This was one of the bandits who was about to rob our train as he was running alongside the train. They were not very smart train robbers and the sheriff was on board, so I think they did not get much loot. Definitely a touristy trip, but the entertainers and car attendants did a really good job of getting the passengers involved and having fun on the trip to the Canyon and back. You can either do the round trip in one day (with 3.5 hours at the Canyon) or you can take the train up, spend a few days at the Canyon and take the train back later. However you get there, the Canyon is worth a trip!