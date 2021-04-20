Phoenix Art Museum 1625 North Central Avenue

Photo courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum More info Sun 12pm - 5pm Tue, Thur - Sat 10am - 5pm Wed 10am - 9pm

Phoenix Art Museum The largest art museum in the Southwest, the Phoenix Art Museum contains more than 17,000 works of all sorts—American, Asian, modern and contemporary, European, Latin American, and Western American. There's even a popular exhibit dedicated entirely to fashion design. Don’t miss the Thorne Miniature Rooms—scale replicas (one inch to the foot) of famous U.S. rooms and architectural designs—or the Museum Store, a source for distinctive and bespoke gifts. Lunch at Palette café, with its farm-fresh lineup of Southwestern-inspired bites, is also a must. The Phoenix Art Museum hosts a number of national and international exhibits throughout the year; check the website for the most updated information.