Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue
| +1 602-257-1880
Phoenix Art Museum

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue, Thur - Sat 10am - 5pm
Wed 10am - 9pm

The largest art museum in the Southwest, the Phoenix Art Museum contains more than 17,000 works of all sorts—American, Asian, modern and contemporary, European, Latin American, and Western American. There's even a popular exhibit dedicated entirely to fashion design. Don’t miss the Thorne Miniature Rooms—scale replicas (one inch to the foot) of famous U.S. rooms and architectural designs—or the Museum Store, a source for distinctive and bespoke gifts. Lunch at Palette café, with its farm-fresh lineup of Southwestern-inspired bites, is also a must. The Phoenix Art Museum hosts a number of national and international exhibits throughout the year; check the website for the most updated information.
By Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert

Bryan Kitch
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

The Artsy Side of Phoenix

Whether you're into modern and contemporary art, European painting, photography, fashion, or even the art of video games, the Phoenix Art Museum has you covered. The museum's permanent collections offer a wide variety of art and sculpture that will suit any taste. Also, the space itself is striking, and includes a research library that is free and open to the public.

