Goat Yoga at Welcome Home Ranch

26601 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85298, USA
Website
| +1 480-895-9975
Goat Yoga at Welcome Home Ranch Gilbert Arizona United States

More info

Mon - Sat 8am - 6pm

Goat Yoga at Welcome Home Ranch

…because, why not? The goat yoga class started as a complete coincidence and is now officially a thing, thanks to a slew of local and national media placements. The silly and sweet goats used to roam the grounds during the farm’s guided yoga sessions and eventually decided to join in on the fun—and Arizona Goat Yoga was born. Attendees say it’s a form of meditation, with the creatures often providing therapeutic laugh-out-loud entertainment. (Pet therapy has been shown to relieve stress and release endorphins.) If that’s not enough motivation to try it, do it for the bragging rights. Where else can you say you did a sun salutation alongside a four-legged farm animal?
By Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert

