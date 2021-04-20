Desert Botanical Gardens

Over 50,000 Sonoran Desert plants

The Desert Botanical Garden in the Phoenix area is a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike. I'm new to PHX and can't get enough of the desert's beauty, which is perfectly captured in the gardens. This is the best place to escape the city without making the drive to Sedona or Flagstaff. Tickets can be pricey after paying for admission so many times, so we bought a membership passes to come and go as we please. I'd recommend looking into deals on these as there is a lot out there!