Bearizona

1500 E Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046, USA
+1 928-635-2289
Williams Arizona United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm

Tour a Wildlife Park

Spanning approximately 160 acres of ponderosa pines in the Kaibab National Forest, Bearizona Wildlife Park is a walking and drive-through park where you can view North American wildlife—including Rocky Mountain goats, American burros, Alaskan tundra wolves, black bears, and bison, just to name a few—in their natural habitat. From March to December, guests can see the daily Birds of Prey show, created by High Country Raptors, a nonprofit that promotes raptor conservation of such birds as the red-tailed hawk and great horned owl. The park also hosts a petting zoo and a mine-shaft experience.
By Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert

