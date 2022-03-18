Tour a Wildlife Park
Spanning approximately 160 acres of ponderosa pines in the Kaibab National Forest, Bearizona Wildlife Park is a walking and drive-through park where you can view North American wildlife—including Rocky Mountain goats, American burros, Alaskan tundra wolves, black bears, and bison, just to name a few—in their natural habitat. From March to December, guests can see the daily Birds of Prey show, created by High Country Raptors, a nonprofit that promotes raptor conservation of such birds as the red-tailed hawk and great horned owl. The park also hosts a petting zoo and a mine-shaft experience.