We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

18200 E Toh Vee Cir, Fort McDowell, AZ 85264, USA
81212fb614df4a3f7068c11fe0fa2849.jpg

WeKoPa Golf Club Saguaro Course #10, Tee to green Fort McDowell, AZ

Lonna Tucker

We-Ko-Pa, one of Scottsdale’s most challenging golf courses, is also one of its most scenic. From here, you can spot the McDowell Mountains, which turn a deep shade of purple at sunset, as well as Red Mountain, Four Peaks, and, in the distance, the Superstition Mountains. We-Ko-Pa also lies on land owned by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, so it’s nearly untouched by development and provides a stunning display of the Sonoran Desert’s brilliance.

By AFAR Editors

AFAR Editors
Fri Jul 29 13:50:50 EDT 2016

We-Ko-Pa

