We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

We-Ko-Pa, one of Scottsdale’s most challenging golf courses, is also one of its most scenic. From here, you can spot the McDowell Mountains, which turn a deep shade of purple at sunset, as well as Red Mountain, Four Peaks, and, in the distance, the Superstition Mountains. We-Ko-Pa also lies on land owned by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, so it’s nearly untouched by development and provides a stunning display of the Sonoran Desert’s brilliance.