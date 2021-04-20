La Rinascente
Piazza del Duomo, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
| +39 02 88521
Photo courtesy of Driade
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm
Design Supermarket at La Rinascente, MilanVisiting the home goods shop on the lower level of the department store La Rinascente is like going to a friend’s dinner party and wishing you could copy her fabulous taste. More than 100 international designers, including Driade (pictured), are represented in the selection of vases, glasses, and dishes. The stock changes weekly, but everything—a tin tray with an image of a cat dressed in 16th-century garb, or perhaps a cake stand that looks like a cherry-topped cupcake—is a guaranteed standout in any home.
