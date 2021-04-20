Where are you going?
La Rinascente

Piazza del Duomo, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
| +39 02 88521
Design Supermarket at La Rinascente, Milan Milan Italy

Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm

Design Supermarket at La Rinascente, Milan

Visiting the home goods shop on the lower level of the department store La Rinascente is like going to a friend’s dinner party and wishing you could copy her fabulous taste. More than 100 international designers, including Driade (pictured), are represented in the selection of vases, glasses, and dishes. The stock changes weekly, but everything—a tin tray with an image of a cat dressed in 16th-century garb, or perhaps a cake stand that looks like a cherry-topped cupcake—is a guaranteed standout in any home.

By shivani vora , AFAR Contributor

