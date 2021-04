A Cut above the Rest

A. Caraceni is often described as the very best in Milan when it comes to tailors. At this shop, you'll only find high-quality suits, impeccable cuts, and polished styles. The Caraceni tailoring legacy goes back more than a century, when the needle-working family was still in Rome. What followed was a line of talented tailors who have traversed continents to create beautiful suits. Everything at the store is hand-sewn, from formal smoking jackets to more casual hunting wear. Pick up a double-breasted jacket, the shop's signature piece.