Curated Vintage

When properly curated, "vintage" takes on a whole new meaning in Milan . Cavalli e Nastri is the Italian answer to Anthropologie—set in Carrie Bradshaw's closet. The boutique stocks select, pristine vintage clothes and accessories on a small scale. Perfectly placed hat boxes, vibrant walls, and glass displays give the designer space a comfortable feel, perfect for browsing. With impeccable tastes to begin with, the Milanese do retro right at Cavalli e Nastri.