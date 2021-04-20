Modern Art and a Garden Cafe

Distinct in style and concept, 10 Corso Como curates artistic boutique experiences. Part gallery, museum, retail and dining, the complex balances contemporary art and functional shopping. While a modern space, it's far from stark. The classic Italian structure is adorned with mosaics and cascading vines that make it cheerful and comfortable—very Milanese. After browsing the shops, head up to the garden cafe where you can enjoy afternoon tea surrounded by seasonal flowers.