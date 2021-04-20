Where are you going?
10 Corso Como

Corso Como, 10, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Website
| +39 02 2901 3581
Sun - Sat 11am - 12am

Sensational Shopping in Milan

Part café, part gallery, part high-end designer shopping and even part hotel, 10 Corso Como feels like you've entered into luxury Italian heaven. Walking through a lush courtyard with a secret garden–type feel, it almost seems like you're strolling through an Italian's home. Combining classic Milanese-style architecture with modern, fresh decor, 10 Corso Como takes travelers on a unique experience through its spaces. The café features some of the best espresso in Milan; the bookstore has an incredible selection of high-end glossy magazines; and the store, well, let's just say it gives many designer boutiques a run for their money. Whether you can only peruse the carefully curated high-end ware, or if you're one of the lucky ones who can snag an Alexander McQueen piece, this shop is a don't-miss in Milan.
By Lane Nieset , AFAR Local Expert

Andrew Richdale
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago

Get Some Edgy Threads at 10 Corso Como in Milan

The avant-garde interiors of 10 Corso Como match the mod, edgy clothes—everything from kaleidoscopic Ferragamo sandals to python-skin Margiela wallets. 
Allison Murray
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Modern Art and a Garden Cafe

Distinct in style and concept, 10 Corso Como curates artistic boutique experiences. Part gallery, museum, retail and dining, the complex balances contemporary art and functional shopping. While a modern space, it's far from stark. The classic Italian structure is adorned with mosaics and cascading vines that make it cheerful and comfortable—very Milanese. After browsing the shops, head up to the garden cafe where you can enjoy afternoon tea surrounded by seasonal flowers.

