Antonio Marras, Milan
8 Via Cola di Rienzo
Photo courtesy of Antonio Marras
Antonio Marras, MilanWhen Antonio Marras opened his first showroom and concept store in a residential neighborhood, fashionistas didn’t flinch at making the 10-minute taxi journey from downtown. The Sardinian designer of women’s clothing has earned a following for his fashion-forward style that avoids trends. His collections run the gamut from casual ribbed tanks with hand-sewn sequined flower patches to special-occasion silk jackets and dresses embroidered with Swarovski crystals. Couches and a menu of wine, coffee, and Sardinian sweets invite lingering.
Via Cola di Rienzo 8, 39/02-7628-0991. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.