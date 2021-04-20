Where are you going?
Antonio Marras, Milan

8 Via Cola di Rienzo
Website
Antonio Marras, Milan

Antonio Marras, Milan

When Antonio Marras opened his first showroom and concept store in a residential neighborhood, fashionistas didn’t flinch at making the 10-minute taxi journey from downtown. The Sardinian designer of women’s clothing has earned a following for his fashion-forward style that avoids trends. His collections run the gamut from casual ribbed tanks with hand-sewn sequined flower patches to special-occasion silk jackets and dresses embroidered with Swarovski crystals. Couches and a menu of wine, coffee, and Sardinian sweets invite lingering.

Via Cola di Rienzo 8, 39/02-7628-0991. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By shivani vora , AFAR Contributor

