Fontana Milano 1915

26 Via Trebbia
| +39 02 540 3021
Find the Ultimate Handbag or Carryall Milan Italy

Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm

This leather atelier off a leafy boulevard in the Porta Romana district is the epitome of chic. The only way to buy its coveted handbags and accessories, regularly spotted on celebrities, is to visit this white-hued, mirrored store. Designer Roberta Giacobbe crafts understated, heirloom-quality pieces including totes, iPad cases, and men’s carryalls using the finest quality leather. Each one is handmade in her workshop above the boutique. One of the most popular items is the zippered pochette (an envelope-shaped handbag), which can be custom-made in any color. 
By shivani vora , AFAR Contributor

