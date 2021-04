A Gentleman's Best

The best tailors in Italy are from Napoli, and the best ateliers are in Milan , in particular in the beautiful Fashion Quadrilateral where every shop is more gorgeous than the next. Rubinacci is definitely a cut above the rest for its impeccable style, perfectionist tailors, and prime location. The suits are iconic, hence the reason why Fiat heir Lapo Elkann, Bryan Ferry, and Ferrari's Montezemolo wear them. Grandson Luca has a breezy ready-to-wear line as well. (Fashionistas will note that The Sartorialist loves to snap shots of Rubinacci the Younger.)