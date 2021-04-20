Where are you going?
Da Hana Ranch

47-4841 Old Mamalahoa Hwy &, Dahana Ranch Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
+1 808-885-0057
Doing a Cattle Drive in Hawaii

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Doing a Cattle Drive in Hawaii

Become a Paniolo (Hawaiian Cowboy) for a day and do an actual cattle drive while on the Big Island of Hawaii. Even though it was a rainy, moody day, it was the perfect unique experience to have in Hawaii. Hawaii is much more than beaches!

More information about my experience at Dahana Ranch: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/cattle-herding-in-hawaii/

By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

