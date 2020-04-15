Asheville Food Find

Our Asheville food find is the amazing Spanish tapas style restaurant Cúrate. We stumbled upon Cúrate while doing some research on where to eat in Asheville. We looked no further when we read that the chef interned at El Bulli and that another founder of the restaurant was the Chef de Rang (front of the house service manager) of El Bulli. El Bulli was a restaurant near Catalonia run by famed chef Ferran Adrià. Ferran Adrià is highly regarded as the best chef in the world, and his Michelin 3-star establishment was considered the best restaurant in the world. Unfortunately, El Bulli is now closed and we will never get the opportunity to dine there. However, after eating at Cúrate in Asheville, I’m convinced I found an authentic taste of Spain right here in America. Who knew there was a tiny slice of Spain in North Carolina? Years ago, Paul and I fell in love with the flavors of Spain on a delicious trip to Madrid. We've been having Spanish hunger pangs ever since. Luckily, Cúrate came to our rescue and fulfilled all of our desires. Our dinner at Cúrate consisted of a pitcher of the best sangria we've ever had, accompanied by a series of tapas style dishes including gazpacho, jamon Iberico, meatballs, potatoes, and tomato spread on fresh-baked bread. The restaurant was bustling, but we still landed two of the best seats in the house by sitting at the bar and getting a front row seat of the intense preparation put into each dish.