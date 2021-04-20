Crystal Mountain Resort 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd, Enumclaw, WA 98022, USA

Go for the Gondola If you’re going to take a scenic gondola ride, it might as well be up the side of a mountain, right? Crystal Mountain’s gondola costs a hefty $25 round trip, but it does come with some lovely views and a surprisingly smooth ride. About six people can fit into one, and leashed dogs are welcome in the gondolas. When you alight from your gondola, you’ll be on a high viewing point with plenty of deck chairs for lounging and admiring the 360-degree view. Hungry squirrels shamelessly beg for scraps, and ladybugs flit about in the air. The gondola is extremely popular in summer, so be prepared for a line and a wait for the ride back down.