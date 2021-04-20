Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cliff House

1090 Point Lobos Ave, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
Website
| +1 415-386-3330
San Francisco's Restaurants with a View San Francisco California United States
Cliff House, San Francisco San Francisco California United States
San Francisco's Restaurants with a View San Francisco California United States
Cliff House, San Francisco San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 9:30pm

San Francisco's Restaurants with a View

San Francisco's seven hills and extensive coastline offer plenty of impressive views; why not enjoy them with a delicious meal or bubbly drink? The Burger Bar on the top floor of Macy’s and the Rotunda at Neiman Marcus overlook Union Square. Bay-side eateries like Epic Roasthouse offer travelers water views, while the Cliff House (shown) and the Beach Chalet are right on top of Ocean Beach. To see the city glittering at night, visit the Top of the Mark bar at the Intercontinental Mark Hopkins Hotel or the Americano at the Hotel Vitale, in full view of the Bay Bridge's Bay Lights.

By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lupita Estrada
almost 7 years ago

Cliff House, San Francisco

My boyfriend could not wait until the next day for breakfast while visiting the magical city of San Francisco. I didn't get what all the fuss was about, until he took me to the Cliff House and I ate this miraculous bread as an appetizer before the mouth watering food the serve. People do not leave the city before eating here!!!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30