Cliff House
1090 Point Lobos Ave, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
| +1 415-386-3330
Sun - Sat 9am - 9:30pm
San Francisco's Restaurants with a ViewSan Francisco's seven hills and extensive coastline offer plenty of impressive views; why not enjoy them with a delicious meal or bubbly drink? The Burger Bar on the top floor of Macy’s and the Rotunda at Neiman Marcus overlook Union Square. Bay-side eateries like Epic Roasthouse offer travelers water views, while the Cliff House (shown) and the Beach Chalet are right on top of Ocean Beach. To see the city glittering at night, visit the Top of the Mark bar at the Intercontinental Mark Hopkins Hotel or the Americano at the Hotel Vitale, in full view of the Bay Bridge's Bay Lights.
Cliff House, San Francisco
My boyfriend could not wait until the next day for breakfast while visiting the magical city of San Francisco. I didn't get what all the fuss was about, until he took me to the Cliff House and I ate this miraculous bread as an appetizer before the mouth watering food the serve. People do not leave the city before eating here!!!