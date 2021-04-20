Where are you going?
Clemyjontri Park

6317 Georgetown Pike #2, McLean, VA 22101, USA
| +1 703-388-2807
A Playground for All Abilities Mc Lean Virginia United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

A Playground for All Abilities

Clemyjontri is not your typical McDonald's PlayLand. This two-acre playground was the dream of Mrs. Adele Lebowitz, who envisioned a playground for children of all abilities, including those with sensory, motor, and developmental disabilities. With a carousel in the middle, it contains four outdoor "rooms": a "Fitness and Fun" jungle gym section designed to stimulate physical exercise; a "Movin' and Groovin' Transportation" area full of transportation-shaped play equipment; a "Schoolhouse and Maze" focusing on educational learning games; and the "Rainbow Room," which teaches colors of the rainbow. In case you're wondering about the name, Clemyjontri was named in honor of Adele's four children, Carolyn (CL), Emily (EMY), John (JON), and Petrina (TRI).
Christian Mirasol

