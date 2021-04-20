Circa Gallery
2 Jellicoe Avenue
| +27 11 788 4805
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 1pm
Two of Jozi's best art galleriesLocated across the street from each other and owned by the captivating Mark Read, Circa and Everard Read are two of Africa's leading art galleries. Circa's impressive circular structure is art in itself.
In addition, you should check out the Goodman Gallery at 163 Jan Smuts Avenue who represents William Kentridge and recently sold a controversial piece reflecting President Jacob Zuma and the ANC in a negative light that made headlines worldwide.