Chihuly Gardens and Glass

“I never met a color I did not like.” Dale Chihuly As soon as you enter the Chihuly space , there is a magnificent piece of glass You turn around and an explosion of color and light appears.I walk through the galleries in awe of seeing so many beautiful pieces in one place. Even the idea that hot glass pushed through a pipe, can be shaped in such extraordinary ways is fascinating. The exhibition includes indoor and outdoor spaces as well as a glass atrium. The pieces work perfectly to heighten the spirit of the environment. for more info and photos go to http://travelwellflysafe.com/2014/09/15/chihuly-garden-and-glass-seattle-washington/