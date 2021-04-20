Chez Fonfon 2007 11th Avenue South

More info Tue - Thur 11am - 10pm Fri 11am - 10:30pm Sat 4:30pm - 10:30pm

A little Bit of France in the Deep South Located in the beautiful 5 Points South district on the Southside of Birmingham, when you step through the door of the legendary Chef Frank Stitt's Chez Fonfon, you are instantly transported to your favorite bistro in France. The menu features French classics like croque madame, steak tartare, and escargots, and (thanks to Alabama's crazy liquor laws) is one of the few places you can get a chilled glass of Lillet. On a nice day you can enjoy your fare outside and challenge fellow diners to a friendly game of boule. Along with its sister restaurants Highlands Bar & Grill and Bottega, a trip to the Magic City isn't complete without a stop at one of Chef Stitt's incredible dining establishments.