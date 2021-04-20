Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chez Fonfon

2007 11th Avenue South
Website
| +1 205-939-3221
A little Bit of France in the Deep South Birmingham Alabama United States
A Taste of France Birmingham Alabama United States
A little Bit of France in the Deep South Birmingham Alabama United States
A Taste of France Birmingham Alabama United States

More info

Tue - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 10:30pm
Sat 4:30pm - 10:30pm

A little Bit of France in the Deep South

Located in the beautiful 5 Points South district on the Southside of Birmingham, when you step through the door of the legendary Chef Frank Stitt's Chez Fonfon, you are instantly transported to your favorite bistro in France. The menu features French classics like croque madame, steak tartare, and escargots, and (thanks to Alabama's crazy liquor laws) is one of the few places you can get a chilled glass of Lillet. On a nice day you can enjoy your fare outside and challenge fellow diners to a friendly game of boule. Along with its sister restaurants Highlands Bar & Grill and Bottega, a trip to the Magic City isn't complete without a stop at one of Chef Stitt's incredible dining establishments.
By Malinda Boody Nichols

More Recommendations

VIrginia Jones
almost 7 years ago

A Taste of France

Chez Fonfon is another of nationally known chef Frank Stitt's restaurants. Located in Five Points South, it serves casual French cuisine. Go out back when the weather's nice and play a game of boules while you enjoy your dinner.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points