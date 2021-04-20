Marrakech Mix Up

A good market not only brings the best goods and foods from around the world to your city, but also transports you to their origin. Spend a few hours to a few minutes getting lost at Chelsea Market. Located on 9th Ave between 15th and 16th, just across from the NWO, aka Google. The market happens to be housed on the ground floors of the former Nabisco factory. Umm, if you close your eyes you can still smell the Oreos.