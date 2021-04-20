Chelsea Market
75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
| +1 212-652-2110
Photo by Jeff Greenberg/age fotostock
Sun 8am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 2am
Chelsea MarketBetween 15th and 16th streets on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, the Chelsea Market is a food court with New York attitude. Its restaurants and shops sell Australian meat pies, banh mi, and lobster rolls. These are no fast-food chains—this is a place to find cheese from upstate or that spice you can't find at your supermarket. There is now a Posman Books and an Anthropologie outpost, but most of the places here stay true to the market's culinary roots with Sarabeth's, Ronnybrook Dairy, and Berlin Currywurst as good places to pick up food to eat on the spot or to take home. If you are looking for a hard-to-find kitchen gadget, the Bowery Kitchens store is almost sure to have it. The market is also ideally located if you want to purchase picnic supplies before ascending to the High Line if the weather is good.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Chelsea Market
This huge indoor market and food hall, which occupies an entire city block of the Meatpacking District, has been one of the best downtown places to get lunch since it opened in 1997. The dining options here are dizzying—from sushi to crepes to sit-down barbecue to cold-brewed coffee. There are also bakeries, candy stores and tea shops for nabbing take-home treats.
almost 7 years ago
Chelsea Market, New York
“At Chelsea Market you can graze your way through fresh organic veggies that would melt a hippie’s heart, and baked goods like brownies from Fat Witch Bakery.” —Jonathan Adler
This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
almost 7 years ago
Friedmans Lunch
A marvelous place to have lunch on a wintry holiday NYC day is Chelsea Market. Go here if you want a taste of local gourmet cuisine. Every good thing in current gastronomy is on offer. The atmosphere is communal and festive and harkens back to a time when neighbors came together to make shopping and eating a shared, leisurely, joyful experience of community.
almost 7 years ago
Spices and Tease
Need some Madras curry to go with your Biriyani? Look no further than the eclectic gourmet market located in the Chelsea area of New York City. Along with everything else and sundry, this cool space hosts a souk-style spice market with the freshest spices available on this side of the Atlantic.
almost 7 years ago
Marrakech Mix Up
A good market not only brings the best goods and foods from around the world to your city, but also transports you to their origin. Spend a few hours to a few minutes getting lost at Chelsea Market. Located on 9th Ave between 15th and 16th, just across from the NWO, aka Google. The market happens to be housed on the ground floors of the former Nabisco factory. Umm, if you close your eyes you can still smell the Oreos.