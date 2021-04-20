Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa Gonzalez

Calle del León, 12, 28014 Madrid, Spain
+34 914 29 56 18
More Than Cheese and Wine... Madrid Spain

More info

Sun 11:30am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 9:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 9:30am - 1am

More Than Cheese and Wine...

Cheese connoisseurs, welcome to heaven. Casa Gonzalez has been serving up the widest selection of queso (cheese) with an authentic flair for years. The wine list does not disappoint and somehow the service is always smiling, even when the bar is packed.

If you’re not a cheese lover, fret not, there is an assortment of Iberico meats on offer, tapas, and even their olive oil toast is delicious.

Expect it to be busy on weekends, as the central location makes it a prime hangout for many Madrileños.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points