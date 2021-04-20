Casa Gonzalez
Calle del León, 12, 28014 Madrid, Spain
+34 914 29 56 18
More info
Sun 11:30am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 9:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 9:30am - 1am
More Than Cheese and Wine...Cheese connoisseurs, welcome to heaven. Casa Gonzalez has been serving up the widest selection of queso (cheese) with an authentic flair for years. The wine list does not disappoint and somehow the service is always smiling, even when the bar is packed.
If you’re not a cheese lover, fret not, there is an assortment of Iberico meats on offer, tapas, and even their olive oil toast is delicious.
Expect it to be busy on weekends, as the central location makes it a prime hangout for many Madrileños.