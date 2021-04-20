Cape Porpoise Cape Porpoise, Kennebunkport, ME, USA

Cape Porpoise Harbor Cape Porpoise is quite the charming small village in the Town of Kennebunkport. The harbor is a safe haven for the many lobster boats & dingy's that call this place their home & office. The islands can be a great escape for camping or exploration. Goat Island, one of the many islands that make up the neighboring islands of the harbor offers visitors a working lighthouse & gate keepers house for exploration. There's a few good local restaurants specializing in Maine fare that are a great find too. An outing in Cape Porpoise really can't be missed while visiting Kennebunkport. There's always something going on & you can find a story threw the lens or chat with a local to find more about this charming spot.