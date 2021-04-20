Cape Porpoise
Cape Porpoise, Kennebunkport, ME, USA
Cape Porpoise HarborCape Porpoise is quite the charming small village in the Town of Kennebunkport. The harbor is a safe haven for the many lobster boats & dingy's that call this place their home & office. The islands can be a great escape for camping or exploration. Goat Island, one of the many islands that make up the neighboring islands of the harbor offers visitors a working lighthouse & gate keepers house for exploration. There's a few good local restaurants specializing in Maine fare that are a great find too. An outing in Cape Porpoise really can't be missed while visiting Kennebunkport. There's always something going on & you can find a story threw the lens or chat with a local to find more about this charming spot.
almost 7 years ago
The Quiet Beauty of Coastal Maine
If you find yourself in Kennebunkport, or even as far north as Portland, a visit, however brief, to Cape Porpoise may invoke a desire to never leave. This lovely little old English fishing village exudes a simple, yet magical character, as if you've dreamt about it before...or at least read about a seaside town identical to it in some recent best seller. It smells of the sea and feels surreally fresh, if a place can actually take on that quality. There are a couple of notable restaurants overlooking the harbor as well. Go there. Eat there. I bet you won't want to leave. I didn't.