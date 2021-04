Visit an Open-Air Hispanic Market

Behind Canino's is an open-air Hispanic market called Airline Farmers Market. While it doesn't offer hyper-local products, the brush with this part of Houston 's culture makes up for it. You'll find things like fresh produce, all sorts of dried chilies, plants, and spices. Bring cash if you plan to buy, and take advantage of the taco trucks in the back! Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.