Calder's Flamingo

50 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Website
| +1 312-744-2400
Red Arches in Downtown Chicago Chicago Illinois United States

Red Arches in Downtown Chicago

Alexander Calder is most famous for his giant mobiles but he builds stabiles too. Calder built this 53ft high stabile out of painted steel and placed it in a plaza surrounded by buildings designed by famous Chicago architect, Mies van der Rohe.

The plaza is a popular meeting place for picketing and political ranting but I love the presence of this red stabile, so bold and brightly colored amidst all the grey steel and glass buildings. In a city where we don’t get as much sun as we’d wish, Calder infused his own pop of color.

If you like Calder’s work, you can find one of his mobiles in the Sears Tower lobby.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

