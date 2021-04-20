Café Sorriso
2311 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
| +1 202-803-2872
Sun 9:30am - 8:30pm
Tue - Thur 4pm - 9pm
Fri 4pm - 9:30pm
Sat 9:30am - 9:30pm
Gelato Worth Swooning OverMost visitors in D.C. are here in the summer when the temperatures and humidity can soar to uncomfortable levels. That’s the time when ice and ice cream are your best sources of relief. If you are anywhere near the National Zoo and need to chill down, head toward Woodley Park. It’s going to be hard to do, but pass all the restaurants and cafés that line Connecticut Avenue; you can go back to them another time. When you get to Calvert Street, hang left. Then look for Café Sorriso, a small eatery on your left. Although the main part of the café is underground, you can’t miss this tiny unassuming eatery—look for the small cluster of chairs and tables outside.
The café serves classic Italian pretty much all day long as well as dinner. The real treat is the gelato, which is handmade by the owner, Stefano Polles, who spent time in Italy training to make this icy delight the “proper” way. There are only a few flavor options each day but chocolate is always on the menu. Creamy and flavorful, you can’t go wrong with a scoop—or two. My recommendation is to get one scoop of chocolate and one hazelnut and swirl one into the other—it’s like eating frozen Nutella. The pistachio gelato is pretty darn good as well! If you want to go a little over the top, get one of the small homemade cookies to accompany your gelato.
So good, it will make you swoon and want to keep coming back!
Metro stop: Woodley Park / Zoo Adams Morgan