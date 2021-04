In the six years I've lived in Paris , I've only once taken afternoon tea/coffee at the Café de Flore, Boulevard Saint-Germain's stalwart hangout where intellectuals and philosophers like Sartre, Hemingway and de Beauvoir traded literary barbs and held forth about existentialism. I tend to opt for more discreet places on the right bank to relax with a drink but this spot has that ineffable something to beguile new visitors. You're unlikely to see any famous faces these days but you can cozy up on the terrace (heated in the winter) after a long day of sight-seeing and shopping. Most of the menu is pricey but if you've never been to Paris , it's worth stopping by for tea, an omelet to start the day or a glass of wine before dinner and to watch the well-heeled Parisians stroll past.