Café de Flore 172 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 Paris, France

More info Sun - Sat 7:30am - 1:30am

Café de Flore Go for the scene, not the food, and enjoy the Art Deco décor and great people-watching at this buzzy Left Bank landmark. Despite a limited menu and steep prices, the place is packed day and night. Order a chocolat chaud and sit on the terrace, watching the world go by.