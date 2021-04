C&O Canal National Historical Park 21115 Mouth of Monocacy Road

Monocacy Aqueduct While hiking the picturesque 184.5-mile C&O Canal Trail, one will come across eleven stone aqueducts originally designed to carry the canal across several of the Potomac River's tributaries. Completed in 1833, this 516-foot limestone aqueduct with seven arches spanning 54 feet, is the canal's largest intact structure. It's a civil engineering marvel that has withstood Civil War, hurricanes, and floods.