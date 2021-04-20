Where are you going?
Bulo Shoes

418 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Website
| +1 415-255-4939
Shop for High-Quality Shoes in Hayes Valley San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm

Shop for High-Quality Shoes in Hayes Valley

In Italian, “bulo” means attractive, cool, and new; and for the past 20 years, Bulo in Hayes Valley has been selling high-quality shoes, bags, and accessories that are just that.

Bulo carries shoes for men and women from brands including Cydwoq, H by Hudson, and J Shoes. The high quality craftsmanship of the products (most of them are made in the U.S., Italy, Spain or Portugal) does mean that many of Bulo’s shoes wouldn't quite count as inexpensive, but keep an eye on their sale section for particularly good deals.

Bulo Shoes is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

