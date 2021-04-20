Buffalo Park, McMillan Mesa, Flagstaff
2400 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA
Meadow and mountain--atop an ancient lava flow in FlagstaffFlagstaff, Northern Arizona's winter-playground-college-town, is often overlooked as visitors drive through it on their way to or from the Grand Canyon. But if you have time to linger, this town will reveal its charms. In recent years, it's become a regional mecca for farm-to-table dining, with new restaurants repopulating its 19th-century downtown.
After getting your fill of locavore dining and microbrews, work it off by going for a run or a hike up on McMillan Mesa, an ancient lava flow with superb views of the San Francisco Peaks, the highest mountains in Arizona. Buffalo Park has a two-mile loop through grassland and ponderosa pine forest, connecting to trails that go up into the wooded slopes. Remember, though, that Flagstaff is over 7000 ft/2133 m. above sea level--give yourself time to acclimate to the lower oxygen levels...