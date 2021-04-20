Brown's Beach House Restaurant
1 North Kaniku Drive
| +1 808-887-7368
Photo by Andrea Rip
More info
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 9pm
Luxuriate in the Brilliant Colors of SunsetIs it is possible to be romanced by a property or courted by a restaurant? My luxurious and beautiful dining experience at the Fairmont Orchid Resort's Brown's Beach House Restaurant had me hooked as soon as I arrived on the resort property just after sunset. Immersed in aloha, and comfortably seated on the restaurant's outdoor patio, a solo voice and the sound of ukulele danced through the air in concert with the tropical ambiance.
Sustainably grown and locally sourced foods are exquisitely prepared to please the palate, and an air of romance is enhanced with the lull of the surf rolling into the sand, only steps away.
For a truly memorable experience, private dining is available on a knoll under swaying palm trees. Reservations recommended.