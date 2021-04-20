Where are you going?
Brooklyn Flea

51 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Williamsburg, Flea Market in Brooklyn New York New York United States
Sat 10am - 5pm

Brooklyn Flea Market

Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art and crafts by local artisans, as well as food, there’s something for everyone. It is open to the public outdoors from April through November, on Saturdays in Fort Greene and on Sundays in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and indoors from Thanksgiving to March.
By Stephanie Roach

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

Brooklyn Flea, Fort Greene, Brooklyn

“This weekend flea market is off the hook. You’ll see a lot of Brooklyn-made items and rare 12-inch records. Its winter location is the former Williamsburgh Savings Bank, with chandeliers, marble floors, and high ceilings that remind me of a ’40s-style railroad terminal.” 

[Editor’s note: Brooklyn Flea is now held at Industry City on Saturdays and in Dumbo on Sundays.]
Sivan Askayo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Williamsburg, Flea Market in Brooklyn

This is one of my favorite flea markets in New York, mostly because of its location. Overlooking the East River, Williamsburg Flea Market is every Sunday from 10am-5pm. You can find some really great old furniture from old New York Theaters, mirrors, frames, vintage toys, games and clothes. On Saturdays in the same location there is the Smorgasburg, the Food Market. Williamsburg is a fascinating neighborhood in Brooklyn. Some might call it the Hipster Mecca. I highly recommend a walk around the neighborhood after visiting the flea market.
