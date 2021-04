Brunch, Macarons, and More at Bottega Louie

My deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris , I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles . This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my favorite restaurants in LA now. Nestled on the chaotic corner of Grand Avenue and 7th Street in downtown Los Angeles , Bottega Louie really knows how to enchant, intrigue, and satisfy the palate. Serving mostly Italian fare, it's one of the best brunch places in L.A. (try the lemon ricotta pancakes) and certainly the best macaron bakery in the area. My absolute favorite is the salted caramel. Nothing beats people-watching on a breezy weekend afternoon with a platter of macarons and champagne!