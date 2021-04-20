Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
| +1 213-802-1470
More info
Sun 8am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri 7am - 11pm
Sat 8am - 11pm
Brunch, Macarons, and More at Bottega LouieMy deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris, I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles. This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my favorite restaurants in LA now. Nestled on the chaotic corner of Grand Avenue and 7th Street in downtown Los Angeles, Bottega Louie really knows how to enchant, intrigue, and satisfy the palate. Serving mostly Italian fare, it's one of the best brunch places in L.A. (try the lemon ricotta pancakes) and certainly the best macaron bakery in the area. My absolute favorite is the salted caramel. Nothing beats people-watching on a breezy weekend afternoon with a platter of macarons and champagne!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
A spot of indulgence
If you’re in LA and in search of a bit of indulgence, Bottega Louie is your place. Its over-the-top features, shiny marble floors and grand pillars remind me more of a throw-back to the palace of Versailles rather than Downtown LA. The food has a similar effect – you’ll find an éclair or macaroon to fit every shape, size and colour of the rainbow in this restaurant come patisserie... Who can say no with that perfectly prepared chocolate éclair glistening at you from the glass cabinet?
almost 7 years ago
Fancy Doughnuts
YUM. I have a major sweet tooth and this place does the trick whenever I am in downtown. They are known for their beautifully done macarons but personally I love their beignets that they bring to your table along with a small dish of pureed raspberries that you dip into to create your own "jam filled doughnut"
almost 7 years ago
Macarons at Bottega Louie
Clash or blend-in with the well-coiffed downtown Los Angeles power lunch crowd. A massive yet undeniably gorgeous Bottega Louie takes macarons to the next level just with the huge display case that will grab all your attention when you walk in the door. Sit down and have a cocktail and choose from a wonderfully curated Italian menu like the meatballs or a lovely charred wood-fired pizza. Don't forget to order any of the macarons (or any sweet) from the French-inspired patisserie before you go. The Earl Grey or salted caramel flavors are must.
almost 7 years ago
Eat Your Heart Out
Take a break from exploring downtown to enjoy something delicious at Bottega Louie. The trendy restaurant offers a unique menu and the pastry display cases are drool-inducing. The candy-colored macarons are the closest to the real thing you'll find in America.