Macarons at Bottega Louie

Clash or blend-in with the well-coiffed downtown Los Angeles power lunch crowd. A massive yet undeniably gorgeous Bottega Louie takes macarons to the next level just with the huge display case that will grab all your attention when you walk in the door. Sit down and have a cocktail and choose from a wonderfully curated Italian menu like the meatballs or a lovely charred wood-fired pizza. Don't forget to order any of the macarons (or any sweet) from the French-inspired patisserie before you go. The Earl Grey or salted caramel flavors are must.