Silence in SFO

Few airports put as much thought into traveler's well-being as San Francisco International. The Berman Reflection Room, one of many unique spaces, provides, "A center for quiet self-reflection and meditation." Free from distractions—technology, talking and noise—here you can just take a moment to decompress. Easily accessible, pre-security in the main international hall, it can be a meaningful stop before a long journey or after saying goodbye.