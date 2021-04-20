Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
| +1 702-693-7111
Poppies in the ConservatoryMy favorite part of the Bellagio hotel is the lovely Conservatory & Botanical Gardens that features a range of exhibits throughout the year. Holland was the theme of this exhibit, packed with tulips and brightly colored poppies. The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens employs 140 expert horticulturists who theatrically arrange gazebos, bridges, ponds, and water features uniquely for each season.
Holiday Cheer at Bellagio Gardens
The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are thoroughly transformed five times each year, and the holiday decorations are particularly awesome. Giant Christmas trees, huge bells, polar bears made from flowers, gigantic nutcrackers and other holiday decor are thoughtfully displayed in a manner that allows everyone to enjoy them while maintaining an easy footpath through the gardens.
During the holiday season, there are often musicians that perform at select times in the garden as well. Visiting both during the day and at night offer drastically different experiences.
Flowers and Fun
I've always loved walking through Bellagio's Conservatory. The flowers, the decor, the seasonal makeovers... There's always so much to see! Looking to bide some time before a show or activity? Take a stroll. There are little signs throughout explaining the flowers and other items. My favorite times of year? Holiday and Chinese New Year.
The Bellagio's Seasonal Indoor Gardens
With each season comes a new display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, just steps from the hotel's lobby. Real flowers surround and decorate the display pieces and, as time goes on, gardeners file in for upkeep and to replace fading plants.
This photo display was for the summer/Independence Day of 2012 and featured floating air balloons, a working carousel, a ferris wheel (display only), and streams of water jumping over the paths above your head into the next flower bed.
