Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Website
| +1 702-693-7111
Poppies in the Conservatory Las Vegas Nevada United States
The Bellagio's Seasonal Indoor Gardens Las Vegas Nevada United States
Flowers and Fun Las Vegas Nevada United States
Holiday Cheer at Bellagio Gardens Las Vegas Nevada United States
Poppies in the Conservatory Las Vegas Nevada United States
The Bellagio's Seasonal Indoor Gardens Las Vegas Nevada United States
Flowers and Fun Las Vegas Nevada United States
Holiday Cheer at Bellagio Gardens Las Vegas Nevada United States

More info

Check Availability >

Poppies in the Conservatory

My favorite part of the Bellagio hotel is the lovely Conservatory & Botanical Gardens that features a range of exhibits throughout the year. Holland was the theme of this exhibit, packed with tulips and brightly colored poppies. The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens employs 140 expert horticulturists who theatrically arrange gazebos, bridges, ponds, and water features uniquely for each season.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

AFAR Traveler
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Holiday Cheer at Bellagio Gardens

The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are thoroughly transformed five times each year, and the holiday decorations are particularly awesome. Giant Christmas trees, huge bells, polar bears made from flowers, gigantic nutcrackers and other holiday decor are thoughtfully displayed in a manner that allows everyone to enjoy them while maintaining an easy footpath through the gardens.

During the holiday season, there are often musicians that perform at select times in the garden as well. Visiting both during the day and at night offer drastically different experiences.
Abby Tegnelia
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Flowers and Fun

I've always loved walking through Bellagio's Conservatory. The flowers, the decor, the seasonal makeovers... There's always so much to see! Looking to bide some time before a show or activity? Take a stroll. There are little signs throughout explaining the flowers and other items. My favorite times of year? Holiday and Chinese New Year.
Murissa Shalapata
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Bellagio's Seasonal Indoor Gardens

With each season comes a new display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, just steps from the hotel's lobby. Real flowers surround and decorate the display pieces and, as time goes on, gardeners file in for upkeep and to replace fading plants.

This photo display was for the summer/Independence Day of 2012 and featured floating air balloons, a working carousel, a ferris wheel (display only), and streams of water jumping over the paths above your head into the next flower bed.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points