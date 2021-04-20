Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

Holiday Cheer at Bellagio Gardens

The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are thoroughly transformed five times each year, and the holiday decorations are particularly awesome. Giant Christmas trees, huge bells, polar bears made from flowers, gigantic nutcrackers and other holiday decor are thoughtfully displayed in a manner that allows everyone to enjoy them while maintaining an easy footpath through the gardens.



During the holiday season, there are often musicians that perform at select times in the garden as well. Visiting both during the day and at night offer drastically different experiences.