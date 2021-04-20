Where are you going?
Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Website
| +1 305-358-7550
Park It: Downtown Miami

One of the best spots to relax in Miami is Bayfront Park, 32 acres of lush grounds that include the Klipsch Amphitheater and the Tina Hills Pavilion. The Fourth of July fireworks and the New Year’s Eve countdown are just two of the community events that occur here throughout the year. From the beach you can watch dolphins jump and play while luxury yachts pass through Biscayne Bay, and you’ll also have great views of the cruise ships and marina. Take the renovated baywalk, shaded by oak and palm trees, past the rock garden and waterfall and several benches. Fitness classes are offered in the park during the week.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

GiAnna Wyatt
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Free Yoga on the Bay

After a long workday or on a sunny Saturday morning, head over to Bayfront Park for a totally free yoga class. The professional instructors welcome anyone into the class inside the Tina Hills Pavilion. You'll practice beginner-basic yoga skill levels against gorgeous views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami. Classes are offered Monday/Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 9 a.m.
Shelly Cameron
almost 7 years ago

Serenity

An evening of quiet reflection at the Bay Front Park, Miami, Florida

