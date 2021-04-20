Baker D Chirico Carlton
178 Faraday St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
| +61 3 9349 3445
Tue - Sun 7am - 5pm
Break (sourdough) bread in MelbourneThe stunning Baker D. Chirico does some of the best bread in Melbourne. This place is all about quality, premium bread, and that means high prices. But with those prices and at that standard, it comes with a pretty stunning design and store fit out. Unlike the other Daniel Chirico store in St Kilda, this store has no coffee machine, deli or other distractions. Wonderful curving wood infuse light and warmth into the space, and one wall is pared back to its rustic stone and scratchy paint. Black and white floor tiles are reflected in the packaging.
The store, the building and the various packaging designs were a collaboration between FOD, architects March Studio, artist and fashion designers PAM and Daniel Chirico, the stellar artisan bread maker. According to team that worked on the project, there was a focus on “the juxtaposition between age-old tradition and craft, and contemporary design thinking with a surreal twist”, the store creates a unique, welcoming and inspiring experience.
Even if design isn't your thing, it's worth picking up a loaf or two here.