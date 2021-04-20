Ba Yan Ka La
1221 Changle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
| +86 21 6150 9884
Skincare at Its FinestCombining the purity of natural elements with traditional Chinese wisdom, Ba Yan Ka La has developed a line of skincare, hair care, and other beauty products that are both carefully sourced and expertly blended.
Ba Yan Ka La means "Mountain of Abundance" and it's the namesake of the range in Qinghai (Western China) where the company sources its water, drawing from the mountain's pristine glacial springs. Chock-full of ingredients like lotus seed, Tibetan roseroot, and Chinese mulberry, their product list is not only unique but thoughtful.