Austin Beerworks
3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
| +1 512-821-2494
Sun - Sat 12pm - 8pm
Tour Austin's BreweriesTexas alcohol laws caused a lag in Texas and Austin breaking into the microbrew scene that is sweeping the nation, but Austin is rapidly catching up to other markets like Portland and Denver in their offerings of artisan beer.
The breweries in Austin hold weekly or monthly open houses where you can visit the brewery operations and taste their latest offerings.
Some of my favorite breweries in Austin are:
Austin Beerworks
Independence Brewing Co.
Uncle Billy's
(512) Brewing
Black Star Co-op Pub & Brewery
Live Oak Brewing Co.
NXNW Restaurant & Brewery
Whip In
Real Ale Brewery (in nearby Blanco)
Jester King Craft Brewery
Thirsty Planet Brewing
Hops & Grain Brewery
Circle Brewing Company
South Austin Brewing Company
These are just my personal favorites. There are more breweries in town and in the surrounding area and there are more popping up all the time!
Don't miss the chance to try many of these award winning beers right from the tap on your next visit to Austin.