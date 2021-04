Austin Beerworks

Tour Austin's Breweries

Texas alcohol laws caused a lag in Texas and Austin breaking into the microbrew scene that is sweeping the nation, but Austin is rapidly catching up to other markets like Portland and Denver in their offerings of artisan beer.The breweries in Austin hold weekly or monthly open houses where you can visit the brewery operations and taste their latest offerings.Some of my favorite breweries in Austin are:Austin BeerworksIndependence Brewing Co.Uncle Billy's(512) BrewingBlack Star Co-op Pub & BreweryLive Oak Brewing Co.NXNW Restaurant & BreweryWhip InReal Ale Brewery (in nearby Blanco)Jester King Craft BreweryThirsty Planet BrewingHops & Grain BreweryCircle Brewing CompanySouth Austin Brewing CompanyThese are just my personal favorites. There are more breweries in town and in the surrounding area and there are more popping up all the time!Don't miss the chance to try many of these award winning beers right from the tap on your next visit to Austin.