A ballpark with a difference! Host to Major League Baseball and home to the San Francisco Giants Baseball team, AT&T Park is a must visit for any sports enthusiast. The park offers stunning view of the bay and has a host of activities and food outlets. Notable features of the park are: • Right Field and McCovey Cove: In honour of famed Giants first baseman and left-handed slugger Willie McCovey. • Rusty, The Coke Bottle, and The Glove: Rusty the robotic ball player, the 80 foot Coca Cola bottle with playground slides and the "Giant 1927 Old-Time Four-Fingered Baseball Glove". • @Cafe: A social media cafe that features large screens that show social media posts from Giants’ fans on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. • San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame: It was erected as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Giants' move to San Francisco and features 43 players. • The Statues: Located outside the park are five statues of legendary Giants players. The park also hosts several special events, football games and musical concerts. Details • Other Hours: Tours are available EVERYDAY at 10:30 am and 12:30 pm . • Additional tours are available at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm during June, July and August. • Tips & Warnings: The park has special access for wheelchairs and strollers. • The security at the park is thorough and all visitors must comply.