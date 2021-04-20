AT&T Park
24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
| +1 415-972-2000
Field of DreamsAttending a playoff game at AT&T Park during the San Francisco Giants' 2012 championship season remains one of the most thrilling experiences I've had as a sports fan. But whether it's a post-season contest or regular season game, being here is a treat for the senses: the up-close-and-personal feel of the seating with no bad sight lines, a beautiful view of the San Francisco Bay, and some of the tastiest ballpark food anywhere. Gilroy Garlic Fries are a must, as any Giants fan will testify. Families can get in on the fun as well in the Fan Lot above the left field bleachers where children can play on a series of slides and run around the bases of a miniature field. Bring your friends, a jacket (just in case the fog rolls in), wear orange and black, and be prepared to enjoy a most quintessential San Francisco experience.
over 6 years ago
Information About AT&T Park
A ballpark with a difference! Host to Major League Baseball and home to the San Francisco Giants Baseball team, AT&T Park is a must visit for any sports enthusiast. The park offers stunning view of the bay and has a host of activities and food outlets. Notable features of the park are: • Right Field and McCovey Cove: In honour of famed Giants first baseman and left-handed slugger Willie McCovey. • Rusty, The Coke Bottle, and The Glove: Rusty the robotic ball player, the 80 foot Coca Cola bottle with playground slides and the "Giant 1927 Old-Time Four-Fingered Baseball Glove". • @Cafe: A social media cafe that features large screens that show social media posts from Giants’ fans on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. • San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame: It was erected as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Giants' move to San Francisco and features 43 players. • The Statues: Located outside the park are five statues of legendary Giants players. The park also hosts several special events, football games and musical concerts. Details • Other Hours: Tours are available EVERYDAY at 10:30 am and 12:30 pm . • Additional tours are available at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm during June, July and August. • Tips & Warnings: The park has special access for wheelchairs and strollers. • The security at the park is thorough and all visitors must comply.
almost 7 years ago
San Francisco Giant?
This guy showed up in our section in the 7th or 8th inning and he did a great job of getting the crowd whipped into a moderate frenzy. In the end it didn't help as the Baltimore Orioles won in overtime. But you've got to applaud someone who will go to such lengths to support his team.