Art Basel Miami Beach
1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
+1 305-674-1292
Art Basel, MiamiIf you are into contemporary art, and of course people watching – this is a MUST! Forget the main 'Art Basel Miami' (which can be a little pretentious and stuffy) – just explore all the surrounding exhibitions on the 'Beach' and in my favorite part of Miami, Wynwood. 4 days (the official length of Art Basel Miami) is barely enough to see it all, so choose carefully: http://art-collecting.com/miami_art_fairs.htm
over 3 years ago
Early each December, everyone who is anyone in the art world arrives in Miami for the largest art fair in the USA and one of the most important events of its kind in the world. Art Basel Miami is the sister show to the original in Basel, Switzerland. And while Miami’s official show takes place over several days at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where hall upon hall is filled with incredible art, satellite shows pop up at venues all over the beaches as well as in downtown Miami’s happening districts such as Wynwood, the Design District, and Brickell. Miami is always bewildering, with its mix of beautiful people from all over the world, extravagant clubs, and overpriced cocktails and parking garages. And during Art Basel Miami, the supermodel and price factors soar. But if this is your scene, you know you can’t miss it.
almost 7 years ago
Western Hemisphere's Biggest Art Fair
Every first week in December, one of the world's largest art fairs and exhibitions is held in Miami Beach. Miami's art scene is really taking off with the publicity of this large event. The main exhibitions and events are located in and around the Miami Beach Convention Center. However, the real fun happens at local galleries and the art districts around the city. The Wynwood atrs district, which just driving through is an experience itself, opens up its galleries to the public. Other exhibits happen in locations around the downtown area, on the beach and some are even mobile and can be seen driving on main streets. The city really goes all out for this event and the experience is something that you have to be apart of to really appreciate.