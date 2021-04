Art Basel Miami Beach

Every first week in December, one of the world's largest art fairs and exhibitions is held in Miami Beach. Miami's art scene is really taking off with the publicity of this large event. The main exhibitions and events are located in and around the Miami Beach Convention Center. However, the real fun happens at local galleries and the art districts around the city. The Wynwood atrs district, which just driving through is an experience itself, opens up its galleries to the public. Other exhibits happen in locations around the downtown area, on the beach and some are even mobile and can be seen driving on main streets. The city really goes all out for this event and the experience is something that you have to be apart of to really appreciate.