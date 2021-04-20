Art Basel Miami Beach

Art Basel Miami

Early each December, everyone who is anyone in the art world arrives in Miami for the largest art fair in the USA and one of the most important events of its kind in the world. Art Basel Miami is the sister show to the original in Basel, Switzerland. And while Miami’s official show takes place over several days at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where hall upon hall is filled with incredible art, satellite shows pop up at venues all over the beaches as well as in downtown Miami’s happening districts such as Wynwood, the Design District, and Brickell. Miami is always bewildering, with its mix of beautiful people from all over the world, extravagant clubs, and overpriced cocktails and parking garages. And during Art Basel Miami, the supermodel and price factors soar. But if this is your scene, you know you can’t miss it.